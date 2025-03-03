Take part & win
Win a luxury dinner for two
The 30th Restaurant Week promises another week full of gastronomic highlights at a fixed price from March 17 to 23! With the "Krone" you now have the unique chance to win exclusive dinners for two in some of the best restaurants in Austria. Find out how to take part and double your chance of winning here!
During the 30th Restaurant Week, numerous top restaurants throughout Austria are opening their doors and inviting you to enjoy unforgettable moments of indulgence. From modern fine dining experiences to creative reinterpretations of classic dishes - guests can look forward to a diverse selection of exquisite menus. The focus is on one thing above all: the joy of enjoyment!
A fixture on the Austrian gourmet scene
Restaurant Week has long since established itself as a highlight for food lovers in Austria. Inspired by the original idea from New York, where the event has been celebrated since 1992, Restaurant Week now also has a steadily growing fan base here in Austria. Every year, thousands of gourmets take the opportunity to enjoy fine cuisine in the best restaurants - and at prices that make a visit particularly attractive.
Fine dining at great prices
In the 30th Restaurant Week, gourmets can once again look forward to exclusive menus at attractive fixed prices. A high-quality 2-course lunch is on offer for 19.50 euros, while an extensive 4-course dinner is available for 39.50 euros. Restaurants with a higher rating may charge a surcharge.
Whether a quick but enjoyable lunch or an extended dinner in a stylish ambience - the restaurant week offers the right culinary experience for every taste and invites you to discover new restaurants and innovative dishes. Reservations can be made on the official website from March 17.
Take part and win
To mark the anniversary edition of Restaurant Week, the "Krone" is giving away several dinners for two at various participating (award-winning) restaurants throughout Austria. Choose from one of the following restaurants:
- 3 toques restaurant "Deval" in 1010 Vienna
- "Magazin Restaurant and Wine House" in 1010 Vienna
- 3 toques restaurant "Heurigenhof Bründlmayer" in 3550 Langenlois (Lower Austria)
- 2 toques restaurant "Krispels Genusstheater" in 8345 Straden (Styria)
- 2 toques restaurant "Arravané" in 8010 Graz (Austria)
- 1 toque restaurant "Tennerhof" in 6370 Kitzbühel
- "Tandoori Delight" in 9020 Klagenfurt
- "Schweizerhaus" in 9020 Klagenfurt
- 3 toques restaurant "Montafoner Hof" in 6774 Tschagguns (Vorarlberg)
Take the opportunity and enjoy a first-class dinner with your companion in one of the most popular restaurants in Austria. Simply select the appropriate restaurant in the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw. The closing date for entries is March 10, 09:00.
Do you want to double your chance of winning? Then subscribe to the "Good Morning Newsletter" of the "Krone" and receive the latest news from politics, business and world affairs every day. Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
