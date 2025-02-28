Scare at "GNTM"
Once again, one of Heidi’s models falls over during a TV shoot
After more than 300 episodes and more than 3000 candidates, the casting format "Germany's Next Topmodel" (GNTM) has been looking for new personalities again in the 20th season since February 13. This is not always without drama, tears, fainting spells or even emergency ambulance calls.
However, TV viewers experienced a shock moment during the show on February 20. During the preparations for her big performance, model Xenia suddenly collapsed and was unable to get up. The emergency doctor had to arrive!
"I just saw how she couldn't breathe and couldn't stand up either," explained a horrified Canel. "Then the paramedics came and I thought to myself: this is serious!"
Fortunately, Xenia soon felt better again. "I think it's because the dress was very tight," she explained. "You can't sit down either. That's when my circulation collapsed." Model mom Heidi Klum was also shocked.
But there was also a scary moment waiting for viewers in the current episode. "A model has to be able to show emotion at the touch of a button," Klum explained to her protégés before a shoot, pointing to a bag of onions that was supposed to bring tears to the ladies' eyes.
Magdalena breaks down
But even in pain and despair, a model naturally has to look pretty in front of the camera. "Try to cry a little prettier!" she commands. Perplexed faces. And then it happens. Suddenly the Austrian Magdalena collapses - similar to Xenia the previous week!
Klum calls for water and holds Magdalena's hand. "You could feel that Heidi is a mom herself and how empathetic she is," Magdalena praises her after her fainting spell. After a few anxious minutes, the show continues.
"I can hardly watch it"
Aaliyah and Safia are replaced without further ado, candidate Stella's outfits are "too revealing" at the back. Marie can barely move on her high heels, let alone "walk", as they say on the catwalk. She slips out of her heels several times. "I'm afraid she'll break her ankle! I feel so sorry for her, I can hardly watch it!" Klum expresses her concern again.
Warning, spoilers: If you don't want to know who has to leave the show, don't read on now!
In the end, not only Marie has to turn her back on "GNTM", Leila and Jessica also have to leave. In high heels or sneakers, it doesn't matter. Heidi won't care ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
