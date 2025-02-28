Vorteilswelt
Photos published

Manhunt for burglars: Who knows these men?

Nachrichten
28.02.2025 11:01

Following a series of burglaries in Tyrol, the provincial criminal investigation department is searching for two perpetrators and has published photos of the suspects. They are said to have recently been up to mischief in both the Oberland and Unterland regions, stealing cash and jewelry in particular.

The as yet unknown perpetrators are said to have struck between January 23 and February 14 in the districts of Imst, Innsbruck-Land and Schwaz. A total of four houses were the scene of their thefts.

Houses scouted out beforehand
Before the break-ins, "the perpetrators scouted out the respective houses. The perpetrators then gained access to the property by breaking open or smashing a window or patio door", according to investigators from the State Office of Criminal Investigation.

Cash and jewelry as loot
The strangers always struck between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and stole cash and jewelry. The exact amount of the loss cannot yet be quantified. The investigators assume that the perpetrators were in the Inntalfurche area/district of Imst on January 23, in the Inntalfurche area/district of Schwaz on February 13 and in the greater Innsbruck area in the western low mountain range on February 14.

Who knows these two men?

(Bild: Polizei Tirol)
(Bild: Polizei Tirol)
(Bild: Polizei Tirol)
(Bild: Polizei Tirol)

The Provincial Criminal Police Office Tyrol is asking the public the following questions:

  • Can employees/staff of accommodation establishments remember the men visible in the photos?

  • Who can provide information about the men in these photos?

Please send any useful information to the Tyrolean Criminal Police Office (telephone number: 059133/70-3333) or any other police station.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Hubert Rauth
Hubert Rauth
