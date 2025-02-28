"Been through a lot"
Kim Basinger stands by ex-husband Alec Baldwin in crisis
They were once one of Hollywood's dream couples, but later fought a divorce battle that lasted for years: In the meantime, however, Oscar winner Kim Basinger (71) says she regularly talks to her ex-husband Alec Baldwin (66) on the phone. She is a source of support for him after a difficult time.
"Alec and I have a great relationship," Basinger told the US magazine "Variety". She doesn't see her former husband very often and doesn't spend "Christmas and the holidays" with him, she explained. "But we talk to each other. He picks up the phone and calls me, and we have a very warm and, I think, loving relationship in many ways, simply because we have a daughter together."
Marriage ended in 2002
Basinger and her fellow actor Baldwin married in 1993 and their daughter Ireland was born in 1995. But in 2002, the marriage dramatically broke down and a legal battle over Ireland's custody that made headlines for years began.
"I wish him nothing but all the best"
Today, she wishes him "nothing but all the best", Basinger explained. "He's been through a lot recently," she said of Baldwin, who was often in the headlines recently after fatally shooting a camerawoman.
But Baldwin's wife Hilaria, to whom he has been married since 2012 and has seven children together, "seems to have a good handle on it", she added. "So, all credit to her."
While filming the movie "Rust" in October 2021, 42-year-old camerawoman Halyna Hutchins was fatally injured in the US state of New Mexico when a shot was fired from a prop gun operated by Baldwin. A real bullet had been lodged in the Colt.
The actor was charged with involuntary manslaughter (see video above). In July 2024, the judge dismissed the case.
