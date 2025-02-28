Manfred Waba
More and more work in retirement
Culture turns everything upside down: at 65, stage designer Manfred Waba is only really getting into his stride. The "Krone" spoke to him about his "un-retirement".
Fairytale-like, fantastic, phenomenal - his grandiose stage designs magically attract the eyes of the audience. Manfred Waba from Podersdorf is now in the spotlight himself. The multi-talented artist, bursting with creative energy and ingenuity, celebrates his 65th birthday today. But his retirement, which begins tomorrow, is far from over. On the contrary, in "un-retirement" the jack-of-all-trades is just getting into his stride.
Huge success in Baden
One project follows another. Last Saturday saw the premiere of the opera "Tosca" with Natalia Ushakova and Thomas Weinhappel in Baden (Lower Austria). "A huge success," says the stage designer happily. Preparations for the opera festival in Vienna this summer are running in parallel to the performances. At the impressive open-air spectacle, the Burgenland native is not only a key member of the leading team, but is also allowed to give free rein to his creativity when it comes to the costumes and the stage.
"There's no time to take a breather until the end of the year"
It's all go for the "pensioner". Waba is eagerly involved in the Lower Austrian Festival in Stockerau, which will be showing Nestroy's "The Talisman" with director Christian Spatzek from July 31. The jubilarian is already working on the concept for the brilliant water show in Laxenburg in mid-August and will then direct it. From the second week of September, rehearsals for the St. Margarethen Passion Play 2026 with more than 400 performers will take place in the quarry in St. Margarethen.
"The stage has to be built first," says Waba. He is directing and designing the stage for the 100th anniversary of the Passion Play. "And the largest nativity scene in the world at the Winter Wonder Mörbisch will be even more spectacular this year." Waba is also working on his own musical. So, not a trace of boredom.
