More and more work in retirement

"There's no time to take a breather until the end of the year"

It's all go for the "pensioner". Waba is eagerly involved in the Lower Austrian Festival in Stockerau, which will be showing Nestroy's "The Talisman" with director Christian Spatzek from July 31. The jubilarian is already working on the concept for the brilliant water show in Laxenburg in mid-August and will then direct it. From the second week of September, rehearsals for the St. Margarethen Passion Play 2026 with more than 400 performers will take place in the quarry in St. Margarethen.