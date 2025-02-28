Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Manfred Waba

More and more work in retirement

Nachrichten
28.02.2025 11:00

Culture turns everything upside down: at 65, stage designer Manfred Waba is only really getting into his stride. The "Krone" spoke to him about his "un-retirement".

0 Kommentare

Fairytale-like, fantastic, phenomenal - his grandiose stage designs magically attract the eyes of the audience. Manfred Waba from Podersdorf is now in the spotlight himself. The multi-talented artist, bursting with creative energy and ingenuity, celebrates his 65th birthday today. But his retirement, which begins tomorrow, is far from over. On the contrary, in "un-retirement" the jack-of-all-trades is just getting into his stride.

Huge success in Baden
One project follows another. Last Saturday saw the premiere of the opera "Tosca" with Natalia Ushakova and Thomas Weinhappel in Baden (Lower Austria). "A huge success," says the stage designer happily. Preparations for the opera festival in Vienna this summer are running in parallel to the performances. At the impressive open-air spectacle, the Burgenland native is not only a key member of the leading team, but is also allowed to give free rein to his creativity when it comes to the costumes and the stage.

Manfred Waba with his daughter Viktoria at the premiere in Baden. (Bild: Gerhard Maly)
Manfred Waba with his daughter Viktoria at the premiere in Baden.
(Bild: Gerhard Maly)

"There's no time to take a breather until the end of the year"
 It's all go for the "pensioner". Waba is eagerly involved in the Lower Austrian Festival in Stockerau, which will be showing Nestroy's "The Talisman" with director Christian Spatzek from July 31. The jubilarian is already working on the concept for the brilliant water show in Laxenburg in mid-August and will then direct it. From the second week of September, rehearsals for the St. Margarethen Passion Play 2026 with more than 400 performers will take place in the quarry in St. Margarethen.

The stage set for the Passion Play 2026, the first casting took place in the quarry. (Bild: Konzept/Prof. Manfred Waba)
The stage set for the Passion Play 2026, the first casting took place in the quarry.
(Bild: Konzept/Prof. Manfred Waba)

"The stage has to be built first," says Waba. He is directing and designing the stage for the 100th anniversary of the Passion Play. "And the largest nativity scene in the world at the Winter Wonder Mörbisch will be even more spectacular this year." Waba is also working on his own musical. So, not a trace of boredom. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf