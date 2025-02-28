Fierce competition for the engineers of the future

Digital cooperation

The much-noticed robot strolling through the crowd was probably a foretaste of the second careers day on Wednesday. The focus there was on digital IT. The cooperation between HTL IT-Kolleg and the Imst HAK.DigBiz prompted a further 35 companies to present themselves in the auditorium and side halls, attracting around 130 students. Tyrolean and Vorarlberg IT companies and IT departments took the opportunity to make initial contact. For many, as in the past, it will not be the last.