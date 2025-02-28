HTL Career Days
Fierce competition for the engineers of the future
The current weakness of the local economy was not to be seen at the HTL Imst careers days - on the contrary: 79 companies presented themselves and vied for future employees.
The economy is desperately looking for skilled workers - an almost decades-old message. And anyone who believes that this is different in times of recession is very much mistaken. The proof was provided by the two career days at the Imster HTL, the only one in the Oberland.
44 companies vied for 275 students
Tuesday afternoon belonged to the three years of the construction technology and interior design branches. 44 (!) companies presented themselves in order to make contact with around 275 future engineers - including the adult school of the Bautechnik Kolleg. "It's a win-win-win situation," says a visibly cheerful Director Stefan Walch, "it's not just about future employment, but also about internships and dissertations." The core competence of the HTL is not only the transfer of knowledge, but also its role as a link to the economy.
Digital cooperation
The much-noticed robot strolling through the crowd was probably a foretaste of the second careers day on Wednesday. The focus there was on digital IT. The cooperation between HTL IT-Kolleg and the Imst HAK.DigBiz prompted a further 35 companies to present themselves in the auditorium and side halls, attracting around 130 students. Tyrolean and Vorarlberg IT companies and IT departments took the opportunity to make initial contact. For many, as in the past, it will not be the last.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
