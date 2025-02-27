Vienna city center
Ball night: waltzes inside, protests outside
While the first waltzes and champagne flutes are playing in the Vienna State Opera on Thursday evening, the streets outside could be boiling over. Three demonstrations have been announced for the evening, but at the moment it is still remarkably quiet in the city center.
Probably the most provocative demonstration has been taking place at Albertinaplatz since 6.30 pm. Under the slogan "The rich are dancing - we are protesting against unfair distribution", the demonstrators want to make a statement against social inequality. Although it is still very quiet on site, LINKS invites you to punch, a concert and the LINKS waltz from 9 pm.
Protest marches lead into the city center
A protest march will also start at Ballhausplatz and lead via Michaelerplatz, Kohlmarkt, Graben and Neuer Markt to Helmut-Zilk-Platz. The second protest route with the theme "Demonstration against the Opera Ball 2025" will lead from Keplerplatz via Laxenburger Straße, Favoritenstraße and Wiedner Hauptstraße to Kärntner Straße.
Restrictions for Wiener Linien
There are already effects on public transport: since 7 pm, the streetcar lines on the Ring have been rerouted or shortened. There are also detour on lines D, 1 and 2, and line 71 only runs between Kaiserebersdorf and Schwarzenbergplatz. Line 2 has been suspended and line 59 A only runs between Meidling station and the Bärenmühl passage.
Bags and clothing are checked
The currently calm situation is also due to the Vienna police: Hundreds of police officers are providing security in the city center. As Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) had already mentioned on Thursday morning during an inspection of the opera house, there is still an "increased risk situation". Also for the ball itself: Ball guests will be searched upon entering the venue, both their clothing and any bags they are carrying. If anyone refuses, the police can refuse entry to the opera.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
