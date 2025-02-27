Ball night: waltzes inside, protests outside

Bags and clothing are checked

The currently calm situation is also due to the Vienna police: Hundreds of police officers are providing security in the city center. As Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) had already mentioned on Thursday morning during an inspection of the opera house, there is still an "increased risk situation". Also for the ball itself: Ball guests will be searched upon entering the venue, both their clothing and any bags they are carrying. If anyone refuses, the police can refuse entry to the opera.