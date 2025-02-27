Vorteilswelt
Man arrested

Alleged arsonist arrested

Nachrichten
27.02.2025 19:11

In the early hours of February 26, a dramatic incident occurred in the municipality of Ebenthal (Carinthia) - a car and garage were on fire. A 60-year-old man is an urgent suspect.

0 Kommentare

At 05:21 on Wednesday, a car ignited in the driveway of a detached house and the fire quickly spread to the adjoining garage and the house. The homeowners, a 35-year-old man, his 33-year-old wife and their two underage children, were in the house at the time.

Fortunately, the sleeping family members were woken up by their attentive neighbors, who could hear the sounds of fire. They were able to warn the surprised family in time so that they could leave the burning house on their own.

35 firefighters were on site
The Ebenthal and Zell/Gurnitz fire departments were quickly on the scene and did everything they could to extinguish the fire. With a total of six vehicles and 35 firefighters, they managed to prevent the fire from spreading further and extinguish it completely by 7.16 am. Fortunately, no one was injured, but the damage to property is estimated to be in the six-figure euro range.

Thanks to the rapid intervention of the Florian firefighters, the worst was prevented. (Bild: Feuerwehr Ebenthal)
Thanks to the rapid intervention of the Florian firefighters, the worst was prevented.
(Bild: Feuerwehr Ebenthal)
The vehicle was extinguished using breathing apparatus and covered with extinguishing foam. (Bild: Feuerwehr Ebenthal)
The vehicle was extinguished using breathing apparatus and covered with extinguishing foam.
(Bild: Feuerwehr Ebenthal)

The subsequent investigation into the cause of the fire by the criminal investigation department, supported by a fire expert, revealed that the fire must have been started deliberately. In lightning-fast cooperation with the Ebenthal police station, the Klagenfurt and Paternion police dog units and the Carinthia Crime Scene Unit, a 60-year-old man from the municipality of Ebenthal was identified as an urgent suspect.

60-year-old man does not confess
The suspect was arrested by the Carinthia Criminal Investigation Department's arson team and taken to Klagenfurt prison after consultation with the public prosecutor's office in Klagenfurt. So far he has not confessed to the charges and has not given any information about a motive.

The dramatic events in Ebenthal remind us of the importance of neighborly help and quick action in emergency situations ...

