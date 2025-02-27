Alleged arsonist arrested

35 firefighters were on site

The Ebenthal and Zell/Gurnitz fire departments were quickly on the scene and did everything they could to extinguish the fire. With a total of six vehicles and 35 firefighters, they managed to prevent the fire from spreading further and extinguish it completely by 7.16 am. Fortunately, no one was injured, but the damage to property is estimated to be in the six-figure euro range.