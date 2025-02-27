Man arrested
Alleged arsonist arrested
In the early hours of February 26, a dramatic incident occurred in the municipality of Ebenthal (Carinthia) - a car and garage were on fire. A 60-year-old man is an urgent suspect.
At 05:21 on Wednesday, a car ignited in the driveway of a detached house and the fire quickly spread to the adjoining garage and the house. The homeowners, a 35-year-old man, his 33-year-old wife and their two underage children, were in the house at the time.
Fortunately, the sleeping family members were woken up by their attentive neighbors, who could hear the sounds of fire. They were able to warn the surprised family in time so that they could leave the burning house on their own.
35 firefighters were on site
The Ebenthal and Zell/Gurnitz fire departments were quickly on the scene and did everything they could to extinguish the fire. With a total of six vehicles and 35 firefighters, they managed to prevent the fire from spreading further and extinguish it completely by 7.16 am. Fortunately, no one was injured, but the damage to property is estimated to be in the six-figure euro range.
The subsequent investigation into the cause of the fire by the criminal investigation department, supported by a fire expert, revealed that the fire must have been started deliberately. In lightning-fast cooperation with the Ebenthal police station, the Klagenfurt and Paternion police dog units and the Carinthia Crime Scene Unit, a 60-year-old man from the municipality of Ebenthal was identified as an urgent suspect.
60-year-old man does not confess
The suspect was arrested by the Carinthia Criminal Investigation Department's arson team and taken to Klagenfurt prison after consultation with the public prosecutor's office in Klagenfurt. So far he has not confessed to the charges and has not given any information about a motive.
The dramatic events in Ebenthal remind us of the importance of neighborly help and quick action in emergency situations ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.