"Two tough years"
After 151 days: how it came to a sweet deal after all
It was the most difficult coalition formation in the history of Austrian domestic politics. On Thursday, the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS presented a government program that is a mix of savings and measures. "There will be two tough years ahead for Austria", emphasized the pink leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger.
The final agreement was only reached at 8.55 a.m. on Thursday - the 210-page coalition pact between the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS was finally on the table after 151 days of tough negotiations and two failed attempts to form a government. The title of the work: "Doing the right thing now. For Austria."
Van der Bellen seemed annoyed recently
Immediately afterwards, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, who had recently seemed annoyed, was given the good news.
Two hours later, the new red-white-red government trio took office. A first for Austria - for the first time a three-party coalition is running the country.
The compromise finally celebrated a comeback
With dark circles under their eyes and a visible expression of exhaustion after long nights of negotiations, the future Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker, the Vice-Chancellor-to-be Andreas Babler (SPÖ) and the designated Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS) appeared before the public on the top floor of parliament.
"We have achieved a breakthrough. The most difficult government formation in history is now complete. This agreement was only possible according to a deeply Austrian principle: "People come together by talking", Stocker explained, visibly relieved.
It had taken two attempts before "everyone jumped over their own shadow". There had been no attempt to "negotiate down to minimal compromises".
After SPÖ leader Andreas Babler was still stubborn in January, eight weeks later he is satisfied with the compromises: "It is the result of the willingness of all of us to grant the others successes and the ability to put what we have in common above what divides us."
NEOS party leader Meinl-Reisinger gave the Austrians a clean bill of health.
New three-party coalition will be an austerity coalition
There will be steps that will be a feat of strength. "There will be two tough years for Austria." The fact is: the first three-party coalition will be an austerity coalition. 6.3 billion euros will have to be saved in 2025 and a whopping 8.7 billion euros in 2026.
Stricter asylum policy
Many of the measures planned in the government program will fall under the so-called "budget proviso" from 2027. This means that from 2027, there will only be measures that the state can afford. "We don't know what developments will look like in the coming years, so it would be dubious to say that everything can be implemented," argued Stocker. But it is not only Austrians who have to make a contribution, the conditions for asylum seekers and migrants are also becoming tougher.
We don't know what developments will look like in the coming years, so it would also be dubious to say that everything can really be implemented.
ÖVP-Chef Christian Stocker
After 13 years, the Pinks have reached their goal
Although the NEOS still have to have the government program voted on by their members, it is considered as good as fixed: only 13 years after their foundation, they are in government for the first time. She is "very proud" of this, says Meinl-Reisinger. One can only wish the Pinks that they are spared the fate of the FDP in Germany, which was thrown out of the Bundestag in the elections.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
