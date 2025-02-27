After 151 days: how it came to a sweet deal after all

Stricter asylum policy

Many of the measures planned in the government program will fall under the so-called "budget proviso" from 2027. This means that from 2027, there will only be measures that the state can afford. "We don't know what developments will look like in the coming years, so it would be dubious to say that everything can be implemented," argued Stocker. But it is not only Austrians who have to make a contribution, the conditions for asylum seekers and migrants are also becoming tougher.