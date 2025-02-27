Leukemia! Ex-Real footballer dies after long suffering

"... hope that this nightmare comes to an end this time!"

However, Dorado did not have many quiet years in soccer retirement; his toughest battle to date began in 2022 - the fight against leukemia. The ex-footballer even had to undergo a bone marrow transplant. He told the newspaper "El Comercio" that he hoped "that this nightmare will end this time, that we can go out and be at peace". Dorado's hope remained unfulfilled ...