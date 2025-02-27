Merciless cancer
Leukemia! Ex-Real footballer dies after long suffering
Javier Dorado was not granted a longer life than 48 years - the former Real Madrid player died less than two weeks after his birthday! For three years, the Spaniard, who had never avoided a fight in his active soccer career as a defender, had also fought for his life - but in the end, a merciless leukemia disease proved to be invincible ...
Dorado, who came from the Real youth ranks and can therefore be described as a true club "home-grown", may not have made his breakthrough with the "royals", but the now all-too-soon deceased was not forgotten at Real.
"... deeply regret the death of Javier Dorado!"
The club immediately stated that "Real Madrid C.F., its president and board of directors deeply regret the death of Javier Dorado, a youth player and member of the Real Madrid first team between 1999 and 2000".
Over the course of two seasons, he was part of the Real Madrid team that won the Champions League in 1999/2000. Of course, Dorado was in the squad for seven games, but was not used. In contrast to La Liga, where he made at least two appearances ...
Star-studded "royals" in those days
Above all, Roberto Carlos in his heyday made it impossible for left-back Dorado to really gain a foothold at Real. Just as the "royals" were star-studded in those days, as the names Iker Casillas, Steve MacManaman, Ivan Helguera, Fernando Hierro, Raul, Nicolas Anelka and Guti prove.
With playing time all too scarce, Dorado was eventually loaned out to UD Salamanca and Sporting Gijón and later played for Rayo Vallecano and Mallorca, among others. Ultimately, he played over 150 games in Spain's second division before ending his career.
"... hope that this nightmare comes to an end this time!"
However, Dorado did not have many quiet years in soccer retirement; his toughest battle to date began in 2022 - the fight against leukemia. The ex-footballer even had to undergo a bone marrow transplant. He told the newspaper "El Comercio" that he hoped "that this nightmare will end this time, that we can go out and be at peace". Dorado's hope remained unfulfilled ...
