Pressure from the USA
Kiev paves the way for controversial raw materials deal
The Ukrainian government has given the green light for the signing of the raw materials agreement negotiated with the USA. The cabinet in Kiev published a corresponding note on Thursday. President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected in Washington on Friday to finalize the agreement.
US President Donald Trump had pushed for the agreement in order to compensate the USA for the US military aid provided to Ukraine. Selensky rejected an initial draft of the agreement; Trump then became abusive and denigrated his Ukrainian counterpart as a "dictator". A compromise was later announced.
Zelensky spoke of a "beginning" and a "framework agreement" with a view to a future, more detailed agreement. The exact content of the text is not known. According to Ukrainian sources, it provides for the USA and Ukraine to jointly extract raw materials on Ukrainian territory. The revenues are to flow into a joint fund.
Among other things, Ukraine has large deposits of lithium and titanium, which are of great importance for the aerospace industry and for the construction of electric vehicles.
However, many deposits, such as those of rare earths, have not yet been mined due to high costs and potential environmental damage. In addition, many deposits are located in areas occupied by Russia.
Moscow wants to retain territories
Meanwhile, the Kremlin has ruled out negotiations on the return of the Ukrainian territories declared annexed by Russia. The status of the territories as part of Russia is "indisputable and non-negotiable", said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday. Meanwhile, representatives of the USA and Russia met in Istanbul to discuss the normalization of bilateral relations.
Peskov justified Russia's stance with the country's constitution. "The territories that have become subjects of the Russian Federation and are enshrined in our country's constitution are an inseparable part of our country," he said.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
