“We will measure the government by its actions”

Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ) wants to "measure the new government by its actions". Two points are decisive: On the one hand, support for future projects in Burgenland, especially in the areas of care, health and migration. Furthermore, it must be ensured that "the budget debacle left behind by the ÖVP" is not remedied on the backs of the population. Scepticism is appropriate due to the size of the cabinet: "A government with an austerity program should also save on itself," said Doskozil.