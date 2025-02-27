Vorteilswelt
Zuckerl coalition

“We will measure the government by its actions”

Nachrichten
27.02.2025 19:00

The parties in Burgenland react differently to the Zuckerl coalition. And they are certainly critical. 

0 Kommentare

Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ) wants to "measure the new government by its actions". Two points are decisive: On the one hand, support for future projects in Burgenland, especially in the areas of care, health and migration. Furthermore, it must be ensured that "the budget debacle left behind by the ÖVP" is not remedied on the backs of the population. Scepticism is appropriate due to the size of the cabinet: "A government with an austerity program should also save on itself," said Doskozil.

Criticism of lack of environmental protection
Deputy state leader Anja Haider-Wallner (Greens) also wants to evaluate the new federal government on the basis of its work. Measures such as a compulsory second year of kindergarten are positive. However, there would be a bitter realization: "Environmental and climate protection apparently only play a minor role."

Concerns unimportant in Vienna
FPÖ party leader Norbert Hofer criticizes: "The biggest government of all time does not automatically mean an efficient government." It is also a sign that, as things stand, no Burgenländer will be represented in the government: "The concerns of our province play no role in Vienna."

According to ÖVP party leader Christian Sagartz, it is important to "take responsibility for Austria". The government program would implement necessary reforms: "Now we need to get going quickly in order to strengthen the business location and ensure competitiveness."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Burgenland-Krone
Burgenland-Krone
