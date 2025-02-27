New digital home for the Styrian rock archive

Following an elaborate relaunch, Styrian musicians, bands, studios, clubs and scene greats from the past to the present can now be accessed by anyone at www.rockarchiv-steiermark.at. In addition to numerous photos, you can find discographies, interviews, films, sound samples and festivals, as well as themed online exhibitions. The rock archive is a work in progress and is constantly being expanded. But one thing it already shows is the great cooperation between Styrian musicians and the exceptional situation in 1984, which rewrote Styrian music history.