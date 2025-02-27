"Krone" analysis
The most thankless job in the Zuckerl goes to …
Should. Should. Should. Zuckerl tackles many hot topics on 210 pages. At least in the headings - in many cases, the new government of state secretaries will have to flesh out what is written underneath. The most thankless job in this constellation is probably that of Finance Minister. This should fall to Andreas Schieder.
After the government negotiations is before the government negotiations: The 210 patient pages contain numerous sensible relief measures for taxpayers and the economy. There are also clever-sounding investments in education and infrastructure. Although the social safety net is to be reviewed, it is by no means to be cut, and may even be strengthened in some areas (children!).
Even the hot potato of pension financing, which has traditionally been hushed up as a problem in Austria out of voter fear, is addressed in writing. The real retirement age is to be increased by means of several measures, while budget expenditure for future senior citizens is not to explode. Should. Should. Should.
Because the sword of Damocles hangs over all of this: the next two years will be tough, as a convincing Beate Meinl-Reisinger clearly formulated. There is nothing to distribute, but a lot to save. From 2027, this government, while still in office, should have room for maneuver for real politics again. Depending on how the budget develops, many of the listed measures can then be implemented.
A political professional or an ideological placeholder?
Therefore, one ministerial question is decisive: will a political professional like Andreas Schieder be appointed Finance Minister in the Palais in Himmelpfortgasse or just an ideological placeholder for Andreas Babler like Michaela Schmidt? She also rejects the term "relief": paying taxes is not a burden. All clear?
Andreas Schieder, on the other hand, has experience as Secretary of State for Finance, having already worked during the last financial crisis in 2008. Although he ran against Michael Ludwig for mayor and lost, he has the trust and support of the Vienna state party and the trade union.
Naturally, such a government program is mainly adorned with headlines: In many cases, what is written underneath must first be implemented by the new state secretary government. For example, the objectives are succinctly stated as "New social welfare" or "Long-term efficiency improvements in the healthcare sector". The potential for conflict will therefore be enormous.
The cop, the mayor and Angela Merkel from Bad Aussee
Fortunately for the three of them, Herbert Kickl is the polling emperor in the opposition. Christian Stocker, the bull of Austria, Andreas Babler, the mayor of Lower Austria, and Beate Meinl-Reisinger, the Angela Merkel of Bad Aussee, cannot afford to fail.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
