The most thankless job in the Zuckerl goes to …

Naturally, such a government program is mainly adorned with headlines: In many cases, what is written underneath must first be implemented by the new state secretary government. For example, the objectives are succinctly stated as "New social welfare" or "Long-term efficiency improvements in the healthcare sector". The potential for conflict will therefore be enormous.

The cop, the mayor and Angela Merkel from Bad Aussee

Fortunately for the three of them, Herbert Kickl is the polling emperor in the opposition. Christian Stocker, the bull of Austria, Andreas Babler, the mayor of Lower Austria, and Beate Meinl-Reisinger, the Angela Merkel of Bad Aussee, cannot afford to fail.