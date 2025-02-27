Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Krone" analysis

The most thankless job in the Zuckerl goes to …

Nachrichten
27.02.2025 15:00

Should. Should. Should. Zuckerl tackles many hot topics on 210 pages. At least in the headings - in many cases, the new government of state secretaries will have to flesh out what is written underneath. The most thankless job in this constellation is probably that of Finance Minister. This should fall to Andreas Schieder. 

0 Kommentare

After the government negotiations is before the government negotiations: The 210 patient pages contain numerous sensible relief measures for taxpayers and the economy. There are also clever-sounding investments in education and infrastructure. Although the social safety net is to be reviewed, it is by no means to be cut, and may even be strengthened in some areas (children!).

Even the hot potato of pension financing, which has traditionally been hushed up as a problem in Austria out of voter fear, is addressed in writing. The real retirement age is to be increased by means of several measures, while budget expenditure for future senior citizens is not to explode. Should. Should. Should.

Because the sword of Damocles hangs over all of this: the next two years will be tough, as a convincing Beate Meinl-Reisinger clearly formulated. There is nothing to distribute, but a lot to save. From 2027, this government, while still in office, should have room for maneuver for real politics again. Depending on how the budget develops, many of the listed measures can then be implemented.

Comments on the current political situation: deputy "Krone" editor-in-chief Rainer Nowak (Bild: Krone KREATIV/Reinhard Holl)
Comments on the current political situation: deputy "Krone" editor-in-chief Rainer Nowak
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Reinhard Holl)

A political professional or an ideological placeholder?
Therefore, one ministerial question is decisive: will a political professional like Andreas Schieder be appointed Finance Minister in the Palais in Himmelpfortgasse or just an ideological placeholder for Andreas Babler like Michaela Schmidt? She also rejects the term "relief": paying taxes is not a burden. All clear?

Andreas Schieder, on the other hand, has experience as Secretary of State for Finance, having already worked during the last financial crisis in 2008. Although he ran against Michael Ludwig for mayor and lost, he has the trust and support of the Vienna state party and the trade union. 

Naturally, such a government program is mainly adorned with headlines: In many cases, what is written underneath must first be implemented by the new state secretary government. For example, the objectives are succinctly stated as "New social welfare" or "Long-term efficiency improvements in the healthcare sector". The potential for conflict will therefore be enormous.

The cop, the mayor and Angela Merkel from Bad Aussee
Fortunately for the three of them, Herbert Kickl is the polling emperor in the opposition. Christian Stocker, the bull of Austria, Andreas Babler, the mayor of Lower Austria, and Beate Meinl-Reisinger, the Angela Merkel of Bad Aussee, cannot afford to fail.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Rainer Nowak
Rainer Nowak
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf