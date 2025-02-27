Referendum for a federal hunting law stopped

"In all electoral matters, including referendums, legal provisions must be interpreted strictly according to the wording, according to the case law of the Constitutional Court. The authorities therefore have no room for discretion or interpretation. There was a legal deficiency in the application to initiate the referendum 'For a Federal Hunting Act', which could not be remedied due to the existing legal situation. After careful examination, the application could therefore not be granted. This decision can be appealed to the Federal Administrative Court (BVwG) within four weeks of notification."