Meningitis suspected:
Recruit (21) fell into a coma after high fever
Great concern for a recruit from the Austrian army in Burgenland: Since Tuesday afternoon, the 21-year-old, who has been serving in the Guard since January 7th, has been treated at the Landstraße Clinic in Vienna with a very high fever. He is in a coma and is reportedly suspected of having meningitis.
The recruit had just completed his basic training, received his new uniform and equipment and was now due for parade drill. On Monday evening, he reported to the infirmary of the Maria Theresa barracks in Vienna with a very high temperature. Accompanied by a paramedic, he was transferred to the Eastern Medical Center in Stammersdorf, said army spokesman Marcel Taschwer.
21-year-old fell into a coma - transferred
After a brief improvement, the Burgenlander's condition deteriorated rapidly from midday on Tuesday and he required emergency medical care. In the early afternoon, the recruit was transferred in a comatose state to the Floridsdorf Clinic and then to the Landstraße Clinic. According to reports, meningitis caused by meningococcus is suspected.
When conscripts fall ill, the initial examination takes place in the infirmary in the barracks. Depending on their condition, they are admitted to the ward or a military hospital. More in-depth treatment is carried out in an appropriately specialized civilian facility, it was explained.
Meningococcus
- The pathogens can cause meningitis.
- Transmission occurs exclusively from person to person.
- According to the Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES), the risk of contracting the disease is generally low. Even direct contact with an affected person very rarely results in illness.
- Very close contact is required for infection (droplet infection, smear infection).
- The pathogens can only survive for a few seconds outside the human body.
- Transmission through food does not occur.
- In 2023, 16 laboratory-confirmed cases of invasive meningococcal disease were registered throughout Austria; there were no deaths.
"The Austrian Armed Forces are deeply saddened and express their condolences to the relatives. The Guard is in close contact with the relatives. The Army Psychological Service is on hand to support the comrades and relatives," emphasized Taschwer.
No other case of meningitis
According to military circles, no other case of meningitis has occurred in the ranks of the armed forces in recent weeks; the infection was probably contracted externally. Apparently there has not been a case of this type of illness in the army for several years.
The 21-year-old from Burgenland had apparently not taken up the offer of vaccinations and booster shots - including against meningococcal disease - when he was posted and when he joined the army. The offer of vaccinations to soldiers in the immediate vicinity of the sick man has now been renewed, it was reported, in addition to the preventive administration of antibiotics. The situation will also continue to be monitored closely, it was assured.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
