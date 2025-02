Forgotten grape variety rediscovered

"Burgenland is in it"

The entire vinophile portfolio is characterized by one thing in particular: "Burgenland is inside", to put it casually. Regardless of whether the wines come from Müllendorf, Donnerskirchen, St. Margarethen, Rust or Zagersdorf - they are not only down-to-earth, but also impress with their subtle perfection. Successes honor Hannes Schuster, but it is much more important to him to continue on his path unwaveringly: "The commitment to the Burgenland wine region has always been part of it."