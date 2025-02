Blue-Black reshuffles Styrian supervisory boards

For days, there has been excitement in state companies about planned blue-black reshuffles - yesterday, for example, the cultural board of trustees was surprisingly dismissed. The SPÖ, which will no longer be represented on some supervisory boards after leaving the provincial government, promptly railed that critical voices were being silenced. For example in Kages, where Günter Dörflinger was replaced as chairman by ÖGK boss Peter McDonald (an ÖVP man).