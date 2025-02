Hammer! World champion quits her job with the federation

That's a hammer! The Austrian Karate Federation will have to manage without Alisa Buchinger in the future. The 32-year-old terminated her contract with the federation as national coach for the U16 and U18 kumite classes on February 28. "For personal reasons", as the Salzburg native announced on Thursday morning. She also sharply criticized the karate federation. "There are so many internal problems that I have not been able to resolve," said Buchinger. Other employees had also recently resigned. "The management style in the association is no longer sustainable."