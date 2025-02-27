On Saturday in Linz
The Tabakfabrik is boarded at the Pirate Ball 2025
Carnival without the Pirate Ball - that would be like rowing without the oars! This Saturday it's time again for the Linzer Verein Ister to organize its important source of income for the 66th time: a schnapps number! This year, the pirates are taking over a new location: the Tabakfabrik instead of the Posthof!
Horst Nussbaumer, a former three-time Olympic rower from Upper Austria, is expected to be elected as the new President of the Austrian Olympic Committee (ÖOC) on March 24. Of course, the man from Gmunden is also hoping for further success in "his" sport in the future. In which Gabriel Stekl and Co. missed out on the Olympic qualification for Paris 2024. Now the stroke with two colleagues from the Linz rowing club Ister is setting course for Los Angeles 2028 with Austria's eight!
While his LRV Ister is also heading for a new destination with the Pirate Ball! The legendary costume ball has weighed anchor at the Posthof - on Saturday, the Pirates will board the Tabakfabrik for the first time at the 66th edition! "The organization is very accommodating here," says President Alexander Weigl, for whose club the wonderfully crazy carnival event is an important source of income.
Income for young rowers
"If we didn't have the ball in addition to membership fees and supporters, we wouldn't be able to support young people like this," says Weigel, whose club, founded in 1876, has further rejuvenated its team after a passable 2024 season.
1700 guests also in the tobacco factory
Young and old celebrate together at the wonderfully colorful carnival ball, which is made possible by around a hundred club members: with music on four stages and in creative costumes, which are awarded prizes in various categories. And with 1700 guests - the same number as in the Posthof - the premiere in the Tabakfabrik is sold out, and the capacity here can theoretically be expanded in the future. Gerald Stumptner from the OC team: "We are already excited to see how the Tabakfabrik will be received as a new location." Ahoy!
