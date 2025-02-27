The Tabakfabrik is boarded at the Pirate Ball 2025

1700 guests also in the tobacco factory

Young and old celebrate together at the wonderfully colorful carnival ball, which is made possible by around a hundred club members: with music on four stages and in creative costumes, which are awarded prizes in various categories. And with 1700 guests - the same number as in the Posthof - the premiere in the Tabakfabrik is sold out, and the capacity here can theoretically be expanded in the future. Gerald Stumptner from the OC team: "We are already excited to see how the Tabakfabrik will be received as a new location." Ahoy!