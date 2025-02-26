Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Cap enforced

Government freezes old rents for one year

Nachrichten
26.02.2025 22:00

The SPÖ has apparently pushed through a rent cap in the coalition negotiations: This year, benchmark rents are not to increase at all, in 2026 and 2027 only to a limited extent. In addition, the minimum duration for fixed-term contracts is to be extended.

0 Kommentare

In the coalition negotiations, the SPÖ apparently pushed through the price cap for over 300,000 households, the majority of which are in the federal capital of Vienna. According to information from "Krone", rents in the regulated area (guideline value and category) are to be frozen this year. In 2026, the increase will be limited to one percent, in 2027 they are to rise by two percent.

Statutory rents will only rise to a limited extent
This concerns old apartments built before 1945. They are subject to a statutory rent level (rent), which is also often the case for council apartments. Unlike with rents on the free market, the government can intervene in prices relatively easily here - which is apparently now happening.

The SPÖ sees price caps as a key to affordable housing. (Bild: APA/EVA MANHART)
The SPÖ sees price caps as a key to affordable housing.
(Bild: APA/EVA MANHART)

In contrast, it is difficult to set a fixed cap for rents on the open market, although these have risen particularly sharply in recent years. Many tenants therefore tend to look through their fingers when it comes to this measure. Originally, the SPÖ wanted to freeze rents completely for six years, but the ÖVP and NEOS did not want to go along with this.

Incidentally, many apartments are already subject to a rent freeze introduced by the old black-green government, which curbs rent increases. The new measure will tighten this and set a new increase path for many apartments until 2027.

Minimum duration for fixed-term contracts to be extended
The SPÖ also prevailed when it came to fixed-term contracts: Currently, according to the Tenancy Act, apartments may be let for a minimum of three years on a fixed-term basis; the duration is to be extended.

As reported, a new value index for rental agreements is also planned due to unlawful index clauses. This is to be based on the consumer price index (CPI). If inflation exceeds three percent, increases will then be curbed and only half of the increase will be payable by tenants.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Peter Stadlmüller
Peter Stadlmüller
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf