US President Donald Trump has announced that he wants to impose tariffs of 25 percent on products from the European Union.
"We will be announcing that very soon, and it will be, generally speaking, 25 percent," Trump announced on Wednesday at his first cabinet meeting in the White House. This will apply to cars and other goods.
The US tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico will also amount to 25 percent. According to Trump, these are to come into force at the beginning of April.
The Republican had threatened reciprocal tariffs - for imports from countries that treat the USA "unfairly", including the EU states. "If they impose a tariff or tax on us, we will impose exactly the same amount of tariff or tax on them, it's that simple," he threatened two weeks ago when signing a memorandum to prepare for the tariffs.
EU wants to respond decisively and quickly
The EU has already announced a "decisive and rapid" response to the possible imposition of punitive tariffs by the US. "To protect European interests, we would have no choice but to respond decisively and quickly," said EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic in Washington last week. Additional US tariffs on EU products would create unnecessary export barriers for companies and their employees on both sides of the Atlantic.
