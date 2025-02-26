Despite efficiency authority
Government spending has risen so far under Trump
US President Donald Trump has brought Tesla boss Elon Musk to the White House to head a new efficiency agency to save taxpayers' money. Many cuts and redundancies in the federal service have in fact already been implemented. While many of Musk's employees are rebelling against the move and resigning (see video above), data from the Treasury Department shows that government spending has increased under Trump!
In total, government spending between January 21 and February 20 amounted to around 710 billion dollars (around 676 billion euros), according to Treasury Department data analyzed by the Reuters news agency on Wednesday. By comparison, the figure for the same period last year was around 630 billion dollars (around 598 billion euros).
Tech billionaire Musk, who is responsible for the budget cuts, claims that he has saved tens of billions. But these savings have so far been offset by higher spending on healthcare and pension programs and rising interest payments.
According to independent budget experts, this development highlights the pressures created by an ageing population and a ballooning debt burden. "Our seven trillion dollar budget is driven by structural imbalances because we overpromised on our pension and healthcare programs compared to what we're taking in," said Maya MacGuineas, president of the non-governmental organization Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. "We've borrowed in good times and bad, which has led to record debt."
White House fights against "wasteful spending"
The White House stated that Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is cutting wasteful and fraudulent spending. "DOGE has already identified billions of dollars in savings for American taxpayers," said spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt. "President Trump will continue these efforts until our government truly works for the people," Spercher emphasized.
Savings target of one trillion US dollars
Musk and Trump have announced that they want to cut the 6.7 trillion dollar federal budget by one trillion dollars. At the same time, however, Trump has promised not to cut benefits for senior citizens who receive social security benefits and participate in the Medicare health plan.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
