Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

16,000 visitors arrive

All set for the biggest ball in Europe

Nachrichten
27.02.2025 07:00

The white and green event of superlatives: on Friday, the Styrian Farmers' Union Ball will once again draw the crowds to Graz in dirndls and lederhosen. No fewer than 16,000 visitors will flock to the fair. The star guest is Melissa Naschenweng - and it has already been decided who will escort the last guest out in the early hours of the morning.  

0 Kommentare

The fact that tickets for the biggest ball in the country - or even Europe, according to the organizers - are sold out weeks in advance is now as much a matter of course as the pumpkin seed oil on the salad: 16,000 visitors will once again celebrate the white and green way of life at the 74th Styrian Farmers' Association Ball at the Messecongress Graz on Friday.

More and more effort every year
The preparations, a mammoth organizational and logistical task, are in their final stages. "Everything is going according to plan, we are currently setting up tables and clearing away drinks," says organizer Raffael Fux, who started working in the cocktail bar at the Bauernbundball at the age of 16 and has now been pulling the strings at the head of the organization team for over ten years. "Despite being the same size, the workload has certainly tripled since then," says Fux. Every year, more "perfectionist details" are added.

(Bild: Krone KREATIV/stock.adobe.com, Sepp Pail)
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/stock.adobe.com, Sepp Pail)

Styrian Farmers' Association Director Franz Tonner is also busy putting the finishing touches to the event these days. "For example, arranging the seating of the guests of honor," explains Tonner.

Celebrities on the Styrian stage
The list of prominent visitors is once again long. In contrast to Karl Nehammer last year, however, interim Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg will not be making an appearance on the Styrian stage this year. For ÖVP Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig, on the other hand, the Farmers' Union Ball is of course a must-attend event. Among the regular celebrity guests, Jazz Gitti and former Sturm Graz coach Franco Foda have once again announced their attendance.

Around 30 musicians and groups, including Marc Pircher and Die Edlseer, will provide the atmosphere on Friday. After her celebrated appearance at the Bauernbundball 2023, pop superstar Melissa Naschenweng will be performing again this year as a star guest. "A true Carinthian dirndl, without any airs and graces or special requests," says Bauernbund boss Franz Tonner, who will accompany the last guest out in the early hours of Saturday morning in his usual manner.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Hannes Baumgartner
Hannes Baumgartner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf