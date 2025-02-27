LIVE from 3 p.m.: Mass start competition in women’s combined

Hirner remains positive

"With the diagnosis, at least I now have something to work with and, above all, something I can do about it. It's not too bad now," said Hirner positively. She now has to watch her diet, eat gluten- and sugar-free food (except fruit) and take supplements to reduce the currently high levels. "Then there should be no restrictions for sport. I wasn't ill again after Seefeld, which is a good sign," emphasized Hirner, who finished third and fifth at the start of the season in Lillehammer.