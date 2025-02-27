Vorteilswelt
"tinski" exhibits

Portal to the world of unlimited possibilities

Nachrichten
27.02.2025 18:22

Southern Burgenland artist Christina Horvath, alias "tinski", is hyperactive. Her new exhibition "follow the pink rabbit" encourages us to think bigger and further than we are used to. 

0 Kommentare

"The world is not what it seems to be. It is what we are prepared to see," says Christina Horvath from Strem with conviction. Ever since she first heard about the double-slit experiment in physics lessons as a 16-year-old schoolgirl, she has wondered whether there is a reality beyond our observation. And that our everyday reality is not just one of many possible worlds.

In the cowsheds and farm buildings of an abandoned dairy in Strem, Christina Horvath and her partner, photographer Klaus Mähring, have set up a "creative space" with a studio, photo lab and gallery. (Bild: Klaus Mähring)
In the cowsheds and farm buildings of an abandoned dairy in Strem, Christina Horvath and her partner, photographer Klaus Mähring, have set up a "creative space" with a studio, photo lab and gallery.
(Bild: Klaus Mähring)
The pink sky also features in "lost valley". (Bild: Klaus Mähring)
The pink sky also features in "lost valley".
(Bild: Klaus Mähring)
This work is called "land of the grandmother" and symbolizes the archetype and universal concept of the grandmother, the soil on which seeds are sown and from which the next generations grow. (Bild: Klaus Mähring)
This work is called "land of the grandmother" and symbolizes the archetype and universal concept of the grandmother, the soil on which seeds are sown and from which the next generations grow.
(Bild: Klaus Mähring)

When boundaries dissolve
The 44-year-old wood technician, who publishes her paintings, installations and collages under her artist name "tinski", is currently preparing the vernissage of her new exhibition "follow the pink rabbit", which can be seen from Friday at the "Dezentrale" gallery. Horvath was inspired to create the dreamlike acrylic paintings not only by the pink evening sky over southern Burgenland.

"I have ADHD. As a child, I was always interested in everything. If something excited me, I developed hyperfixations and put together countless puzzles, for example. It's similar with painting. I work for weeks on end, forget to eat, drink and sleep and immerse myself in the creative process to such an extent that the boundaries of space and time dissolve, my perception flows and new dimensions appear - strange and yet familiar."

Horvath studied psychology and law and worked as a set designer in theater and film before becoming an artist. (Bild: Klaus Mähring)
Horvath studied psychology and law and worked as a set designer in theater and film before becoming an artist.
(Bild: Klaus Mähring)

Wellness in the head for everyone
These mental expeditions are so fascinating and relaxing that she wants to convey the feeling of "wellness in the head" to the viewers of her art: "Findings from neuroscience and quantum physics show that the nature of reality is a fragile construction and far less stable and unambiguous than our everyday consciousness suggests. Our perception creates a world by filtering and interpreting sensory impressions and classifying them into a familiar grid. But what lies beyond these filters?" asks Horvath. After all, reality can be altered at any time by changing perspectives.

The exhibition is "tinski's" fourth solo exhibition. (Bild: Klaus Mähring)
The exhibition is "tinski's" fourth solo exhibition.
(Bild: Klaus Mähring)
(Bild: Klaus Mähring)
(Bild: Klaus Mähring)

Exploring new realities together
With her exhibition, the artist invites us to question the obvious and take a leap into the unknown - like "Alice in Wonderland", who jumps down the hole with the talking rabbit without considering how she will ever get out of the hole again. "Some people indulge in daydreams, meditations and fantasy journeys, others forget themselves while listening to music or taking a walk in nature. The key is to create spiritual spaces for yourself where reality and imagination meet. If you allow yourself to do this and dare to share these impressions with others, you will be amazed at what becomes possible." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Petra Klikovits
Petra Klikovits
