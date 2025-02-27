Portal to the world of unlimited possibilities

Exploring new realities together

With her exhibition, the artist invites us to question the obvious and take a leap into the unknown - like "Alice in Wonderland", who jumps down the hole with the talking rabbit without considering how she will ever get out of the hole again. "Some people indulge in daydreams, meditations and fantasy journeys, others forget themselves while listening to music or taking a walk in nature. The key is to create spiritual spaces for yourself where reality and imagination meet. If you allow yourself to do this and dare to share these impressions with others, you will be amazed at what becomes possible."