"tinski" exhibits
Portal to the world of unlimited possibilities
Southern Burgenland artist Christina Horvath, alias "tinski", is hyperactive. Her new exhibition "follow the pink rabbit" encourages us to think bigger and further than we are used to.
"The world is not what it seems to be. It is what we are prepared to see," says Christina Horvath from Strem with conviction. Ever since she first heard about the double-slit experiment in physics lessons as a 16-year-old schoolgirl, she has wondered whether there is a reality beyond our observation. And that our everyday reality is not just one of many possible worlds.
When boundaries dissolve
The 44-year-old wood technician, who publishes her paintings, installations and collages under her artist name "tinski", is currently preparing the vernissage of her new exhibition "follow the pink rabbit", which can be seen from Friday at the "Dezentrale" gallery. Horvath was inspired to create the dreamlike acrylic paintings not only by the pink evening sky over southern Burgenland.
"I have ADHD. As a child, I was always interested in everything. If something excited me, I developed hyperfixations and put together countless puzzles, for example. It's similar with painting. I work for weeks on end, forget to eat, drink and sleep and immerse myself in the creative process to such an extent that the boundaries of space and time dissolve, my perception flows and new dimensions appear - strange and yet familiar."
Wellness in the head for everyone
These mental expeditions are so fascinating and relaxing that she wants to convey the feeling of "wellness in the head" to the viewers of her art: "Findings from neuroscience and quantum physics show that the nature of reality is a fragile construction and far less stable and unambiguous than our everyday consciousness suggests. Our perception creates a world by filtering and interpreting sensory impressions and classifying them into a familiar grid. But what lies beyond these filters?" asks Horvath. After all, reality can be altered at any time by changing perspectives.
Exploring new realities together
With her exhibition, the artist invites us to question the obvious and take a leap into the unknown - like "Alice in Wonderland", who jumps down the hole with the talking rabbit without considering how she will ever get out of the hole again. "Some people indulge in daydreams, meditations and fantasy journeys, others forget themselves while listening to music or taking a walk in nature. The key is to create spiritual spaces for yourself where reality and imagination meet. If you allow yourself to do this and dare to share these impressions with others, you will be amazed at what becomes possible."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.