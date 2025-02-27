“Foxes are giving the trafficking mafia a hard time”

"Smugglers are constantly looking for new strategies and opportunities. The next change is already on the horizon for the heavily frequented transport routes," announces an insider. In any case, the situation along the Balkan route is calm. "The police in Serbia are still doing their job, but are no longer as busy as they were months ago," says a local contact officer. The reason for this is the political situation in Syria. As reported, many Syrians are not migrating from the reception camps in Turkey to the EU, but are returning to their home country.