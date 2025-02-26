Mikaela Shiffrin:
“My biggest goal has nothing to do with winning”
Her biggest goal has "nothing to do with victories and results". Says Mikaela Shiffrin after her "100" last weekend. Now it's about something else, says arguably the greatest female skier of all (time).
On Instagram, the US American shows an excerpt from a recent interview with CNN Sports. In it, Shiffrin is quite profound. With her 100th World Cup victory, she would have pressed the "reset" button, so to speak. After suffering a serious fall in Killington in November, about three months later she has re-entered the list of winners and best skiers (for eternity). That also makes her think. "After my latest injury, I ask myself whether I can ever get back to the level I was at before my injury," she says.
In fact, the day before her 100th World Cup victory - in the slalom in Sestriere - there was little to suggest that this triumph would happen. She came 25th in the first giant slalom two days earlier and didn't even make it into the second run in the second one a day later. And on Sunday, suddenly the explosion. Victory. Next record. And sporting immortality.
But also a lot of thoughts. And depth. "My biggest goal has nothing to do with results or milestones," says Shiffrin: "It's all about immersing myself and seeing what's possible now." Thinking about it is both "overwhelming" and "a little stressful - but also exciting".
Riding the wave
Sounds a little cryptic. And Shiffrin doesn't really seem to want to decipher her message. "We'll see how long I can ride this wave and where the path leads." All clarity removed?
This much is very clear: with her 100th World Cup victory, she has now reached a milestone that will perhaps last forever. However, it seems more important for Shiffrin to infect the next generation with her passion for the sport.
Her run of success had come to a halt after crashes in Cortina d'Ampezzo in the previous season and in Killington in November 2024. But after a two-month forced break due to an abdominal muscle injury and subsequent surgery, Shiffrin struck again in Sestriere in her first World Cup slalom after the comeback race and broke through the triple digits.
Only the very best performance
"It just shows how difficult it is to win. It has felt like this so many times in my career that everyone expects me to be on top of the podium. But when I look at my competitors and all the other athletes, I know that only my very best performance will be good enough to win," explained the woman from Colorado. Shiffrin thanked her teammates, competitors, coaches and the entire World Cup. "A lot of things had to go right for me today and wrong for some others," she says.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
