“Merz fell over lying down after the result”

The current government negotiations and the internal disagreements, for example within the NEOS, have now become cabaret, according to Strache. "It would actually be logical to say there will be new elections." There is also the danger of being the third party to go under. Schilling: "There are so many major challenges. It would be so important to be able to act, to tackle the issues, to take care of affordable energy, to ensure that we make progress in the key areas." She hopes that the NEOS will pull themselves together at the general assembly and make a decision in favor of a government.