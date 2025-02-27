Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Animal rescue

Lonely bear “Mark” gets grumpy company

Nachrichten
27.02.2025 05:45

Master Petz "Felix" was mistakenly declared dead in Slovenia! Now the restaurant bear is finally freed and brought to the Waldviertel. 

0 Kommentare

Our dear Felix was locked up in a bare concrete enclosure for 30 years for the amusement of guests in a restaurant in our southern neighboring country. And that without ever having felt green under his paws. The tortured creature could only dream of playing or even bathing in a natural pond," explains Vier-Pfoten director Eva Rosenberg.

"Mark" enjoys his life as a lonely bachelor, but soon he will have company. (Bild: © FOUR PAWS)
"Mark" enjoys his life as a lonely bachelor, but soon he will have company.
(Bild: © FOUR PAWS)

Relocation to bear paradise 
The furry creature's ordeal had been prolonged almost indefinitely due to the inaction of the Slovenian authorities. Now, however, nothing stands in the way of the decrepit and already quite frail bear being relocated to the animal welfare organization's eco-paradise in Arbesbach. This was also made possible by pressure from 10,000 bear friends who had signed a petition to the authorities, who had even officially declared the future companion of the once-freed "Mark", whose godfather is the "Krone" environmental editor, dead. In sad reality, however, "Mascha", the last support of "Felix" on earth, had gone to the eternal bear grounds.

Enjoying the bear's twilight years
"We will do everything we can to ensure that the grumpy bear can enjoy the last years of his life in the green forests of the Waldviertel. Because even getting up and walking caused him pain. But 'Mark' will inspire him," says Rosenberg, looking to the future with a grin.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Mark Perry
Mark Perry
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf