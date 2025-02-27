Lonely bear “Mark” gets grumpy company

Relocation to bear paradise

The furry creature's ordeal had been prolonged almost indefinitely due to the inaction of the Slovenian authorities. Now, however, nothing stands in the way of the decrepit and already quite frail bear being relocated to the animal welfare organization's eco-paradise in Arbesbach. This was also made possible by pressure from 10,000 bear friends who had signed a petition to the authorities, who had even officially declared the future companion of the once-freed "Mark", whose godfather is the "Krone" environmental editor, dead. In sad reality, however, "Mascha", the last support of "Felix" on earth, had gone to the eternal bear grounds.