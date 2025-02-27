Animal rescue
Lonely bear “Mark” gets grumpy company
Master Petz "Felix" was mistakenly declared dead in Slovenia! Now the restaurant bear is finally freed and brought to the Waldviertel.
Our dear Felix was locked up in a bare concrete enclosure for 30 years for the amusement of guests in a restaurant in our southern neighboring country. And that without ever having felt green under his paws. The tortured creature could only dream of playing or even bathing in a natural pond," explains Vier-Pfoten director Eva Rosenberg.
Relocation to bear paradise
The furry creature's ordeal had been prolonged almost indefinitely due to the inaction of the Slovenian authorities. Now, however, nothing stands in the way of the decrepit and already quite frail bear being relocated to the animal welfare organization's eco-paradise in Arbesbach. This was also made possible by pressure from 10,000 bear friends who had signed a petition to the authorities, who had even officially declared the future companion of the once-freed "Mark", whose godfather is the "Krone" environmental editor, dead. In sad reality, however, "Mascha", the last support of "Felix" on earth, had gone to the eternal bear grounds.
Enjoying the bear's twilight years
"We will do everything we can to ensure that the grumpy bear can enjoy the last years of his life in the green forests of the Waldviertel. Because even getting up and walking caused him pain. But 'Mark' will inspire him," says Rosenberg, looking to the future with a grin.
