Liverpool FC: punishment for coach is known

Derby row

After James Tarkowski's late equalizer for the "Toffies", there were tumultuous scenes and the players were sent off. An independent disciplinary committee has now decided to ban Liverpool's coaching duo after both admitted to behaving inappropriately towards the officials. Slot was also fined 70,000 pounds, while Hulshoff must pay 7,000 pounds. In addition, the two clubs must each pay a fine for the incidents.