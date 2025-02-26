New appointments
What the coalition means for the parliamentary clubs
The National Council met today for what is probably the last time before the next federal government is formed. Once the first black-red-pink cabinet has been formed, the clubs in parliament will also be shuffled. This is because many of the future ministers and state secretaries currently still have a mandate, which they will resign when the government takes office.
A particularly large number of people in the ÖVP could be affected. Of the candidates for government office, Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, Klaudia Tanner and Claudia Plakolm currently hold federal mandates. The quasi logical successors would be Irene Neumann-Hartberger, Rudolf Taschner and Alexander Pröll. As the latter is being discussed for a state secretariat, Kira Grünberg could also move up. With Karoline Edtstadler's move to the Salzburg state government at the latest, Franz Hörl is also likely to get a mandate again.
Neumann-Hartberger could, of course, also move into the National Council via the constituency of Lower Austria South and take over the mandate of future Chancellor Christian Stocker. In that case, cable car lobbyist Hörl would probably soon be back in the National Council. However, it is more likely that Lukas Kurz will receive the Stocker mandate, as the Lower Austrians would otherwise be giving away a seat. Friedrich Ofenauer could possibly return if there is no reshuffling in Lower Austria. This is because the provincial seat of Interior Minister Gerhard Karner could also become vacant again. A Tyrolean enters parliament for the first time. The lawyer Jakob Grüner will probably take over Norbert Totschnig's seat on the provincial list.
Fewer changes in the SPÖ
There will be fewer changes in the SPÖ. Women's leader Eva Maria Holzeitner is seen as a fixed starter in the government. Her Upper Austrian mandate will probably bring a comeback for Elisabeth Feichtinger. The federal mandate of party leader Andreas Babler will become vacant. The first possible successor would be former State Secretary Muna Duzdar. However, as she herself is under discussion for a government post, Federal Managing Director Klaus Seltenheim could benefit.
Another candidate for a cabinet post is Michaela Schmidt. The Salzburg native also received her mandate via the federal list. Sandra Breiteneder would be next in line, although she is being considered for a state secretariat. If all of these candidates were to make it into the cabinet, former Defense Minister Norbert Darabos would end up as a member of parliament again.
Two new candidates for NEOS
That leaves the NEOS, where two seats could become vacant. A fixed successor is needed for the seat of club leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger. According to the Vienna state list, Ines Holzegger would be the successor. Josef Schellhorn could become State Secretary. The restaurateur made it into the National Council via the federal list. He could now be followed by the Carinthian state speaker Janos Juvan.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
