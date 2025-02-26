What the coalition means for the parliamentary clubs

Neumann-Hartberger could, of course, also move into the National Council via the constituency of Lower Austria South and take over the mandate of future Chancellor Christian Stocker. In that case, cable car lobbyist Hörl would probably soon be back in the National Council. However, it is more likely that Lukas Kurz will receive the Stocker mandate, as the Lower Austrians would otherwise be giving away a seat. Friedrich Ofenauer could possibly return if there is no reshuffling in Lower Austria. This is because the provincial seat of Interior Minister Gerhard Karner could also become vacant again. A Tyrolean enters parliament for the first time. The lawyer Jakob Grüner will probably take over Norbert Totschnig's seat on the provincial list.