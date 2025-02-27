Justice: On the throne of live electronic music

Do you think about how the songs work in a live setting when you compose them? What kind of impact can they generate on stage?

de Rosnay: Not really. We're certainly not a band that wants to create club or dance music. It's important for us to realize that we can always transform obviously not so danceable songs on an album so that it works in a live setting with dancing. We always try to write the best album of our career and usually it's not necessarily danceable. When we start preparing for the live show, we adapt it until it works. There are only two of us on stage and we have no other option than to simplify the songs as much as possible. When we write an album, the last thing we think about is our audience; we let ourselves fall completely into our sound worlds and thoughts. We are also limited in terms of equipment and have to work with what is available to us. People should have fun at a Justice show even if they're not experts or don't know some songs that well yet. It's about the shared experience. The detachment and the spirit. The music and the stage design are just vessels for something that you can't physically grasp in the overall experience.