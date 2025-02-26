March also in Vienna
Protest against Trump and scientific skepticism
The numerous cuts and dismantling of US authorities, the withdrawal from the WHO and the withdrawal from the Paris climate protection agreement have alarmed scientists worldwide. In the USA, rallies will be held in numerous cities on March 7 under the slogan "Stand Up for Science". The main event will take place in Washington D.C. Demonstrations will also be held in Vienna to send a signal against hostility towards science.
According to representatives of the Austrian Scientists for Future movement, an "unprecedented attack on the freedom of science" is currently taking place in the USA under President Donald Trump. However, the "anti-science climate" is also on the rise in Austria and Europe. For this reason, the association is calling for a rally in front of the University of Vienna next Friday (March 7) and a "March for Science" to Ballhausplatz, as announced in a press release on Wednesday.
"March for Science" with well-known supporters
According to the initiators and supporters of the initiative, including climate scientist Helga Kromp-Kolb, climate policy expert Reinhard Steurer and environmental historian Verena Winiwarter, the aim is to send a signal in Europe that such processes do not take place in our latitudes.
They want to defend "the independence of thought and research", Kromp-Kolb is quoted as saying in the press release. If free science is called into question, this will "shake the civilization built on it", warns Steurer.
Protest against science-critical Trump as early as 2017
Under the motto "March for Science", tens of thousands of people in more than 600 cities around the world - including Vienna - demonstrated in April 2017 in support of the importance of science and fact-based politics (see video above). The occasion was the start of the first presidency of Trump, who is considered to be extremely critical of science.
