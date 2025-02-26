Protest against Trump and scientific skepticism

According to representatives of the Austrian Scientists for Future movement, an "unprecedented attack on the freedom of science" is currently taking place in the USA under President Donald Trump. However, the "anti-science climate" is also on the rise in Austria and Europe. For this reason, the association is calling for a rally in front of the University of Vienna next Friday (March 7) and a "March for Science" to Ballhausplatz, as announced in a press release on Wednesday.