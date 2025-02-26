Will at large
René Benko has to go before the judge again
René Benko's pre-trial detention should have been reviewed on Friday, February 28 at the latest. Almost at the last minute, namely on Thursday, the record-breaking bankrupt will appear before the magistrate in Vienna Landl, as the "Krone" has learned.
René Benko has been behind bars since 23 January and the fallen real estate juggler has had to make do with prison fare and a cell measuring around ten square meters instead of gourmet menus and a swank villa. According to reports, he spends most of his days in his solitary cell and talking to his lawyers for hours on end. He is not allowed to work while in custody. Time outside the four walls, for example in the yard of Josefstadt correctional institution, is strictly limited.
The 47-year-old's pre-trial detention was extended for the first time on January 31. At that time, the court assumed that there was still an "urgent suspicion". On Thursday at 11 a.m., Benko's lawyers will nevertheless try again to get their client released. The hearing is not public, Benko will be brought to the regional court via a direct connection from the prison.
Release unlikely
However, it is more than unlikely that Benko will be released in the near future. Pre-trial detention must be reviewed every two months and it is to be expected that the Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption will bring charges in the near future. According to the new regulation, pre-trial detention in investigations into a crime punishable by more than five years in prison may last for a maximum of two years.
Investigations in several countries
Benko was arrested in Innsbruck on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime. The Signa founder is said to have "falsified an invoice and attempted to conceal assets and evade access by authorities, trustees and creditors", according to the WKStA. It is investigating Benko together with German authorities after his former company empire collapsed in 2023.
The real estate juggler is also being investigated in other countries.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
