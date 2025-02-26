Hanke should be it
SPÖ commits itself: city councillor as finance minister
For a long time, the SPÖ did not reveal its cards. Now it has leaked out who will head the finance department in future. As the "Krone" found out, it is no stranger - and a close confidant of Vienna's mayor Michael Ludwig.
Ludwig had not declared himself for a long time, but now it is clear: Peter Hanke is to be officially appointed Finance Minister on Friday at the suggestion of Andreas Babler and with the approval of the Mayor of Vienna, as the "Krone" has learned.
Experienced head of Vienna's finance department
The experienced Vienna City Councillor for Finance is seen as the only logical choice in view of the ongoing threat of EU deficit proceedings and the need to negotiate new deficit rules for the EU at Ecofin level. There had recently been a fierce tug-of-war within the SPÖ over the powerful post of Finance Minister.
Andreas Babler had wanted to send his confidante Michaela Schmidt into the race; like Babler, the Chamber of Labor employee comes from the left wing, but has no government experience. For the pragmatic wing around the Viennese party, former ORF boss Alexander Wrabetz had been named, who is not exactly a friend of Babler.
Long-standing part of the Ludwig cabinet
Now Peter Hanke, who had long remained in the background in the discussion, is to step forward. Hanke was Managing Director of Wien Holding before becoming City Councillor for Finance and is regarded as an experienced manager and pragmatist. The passionate runner and tennis player has been part of Michael Ludwig's cabinet since 2018.
He is also regarded as an assertive economist who is not afraid to break up old structures. He recently announced that he wanted to make up to 500 million euros in Vienna City Hall itself with efficiency measures in the administrative apparatus. Although Hanke has been able to improve the difficult financial situation of the federal capital in recent years, he has again announced a higher deficit for 2025.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.