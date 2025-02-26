Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Hanke should be it

SPÖ commits itself: city councillor as finance minister

Nachrichten
26.02.2025 10:11

For a long time, the SPÖ did not reveal its cards. Now it has leaked out who will head the finance department in future. As the "Krone" found out, it is no stranger - and a close confidant of Vienna's mayor Michael Ludwig. 

0 Kommentare

Ludwig had not declared himself for a long time, but now it is clear: Peter Hanke is to be officially appointed Finance Minister on Friday at the suggestion of Andreas Babler and with the approval of the Mayor of Vienna, as the "Krone" has learned.

Experienced head of Vienna's finance department
The experienced Vienna City Councillor for Finance is seen as the only logical choice in view of the ongoing threat of EU deficit proceedings and the need to negotiate new deficit rules for the EU at Ecofin level. There had recently been a fierce tug-of-war within the SPÖ over the powerful post of Finance Minister.

Andreas Babler and Michael Ludwig did not always see eye to eye. But now they seem to have reached an agreement on one of the most important appointments. (Bild: APA/FLORIAN WIESER)
Andreas Babler and Michael Ludwig did not always see eye to eye. But now they seem to have reached an agreement on one of the most important appointments.
(Bild: APA/FLORIAN WIESER)

Andreas Babler had wanted to send his confidante Michaela Schmidt into the race; like Babler, the Chamber of Labor employee comes from the left wing, but has no government experience. For the pragmatic wing around the Viennese party, former ORF boss Alexander Wrabetz had been named, who is not exactly a friend of Babler.

Long-standing part of the Ludwig cabinet
Now Peter Hanke, who had long remained in the background in the discussion, is to step forward. Hanke was Managing Director of Wien Holding before becoming City Councillor for Finance and is regarded as an experienced manager and pragmatist. The passionate runner and tennis player has been part of Michael Ludwig's cabinet since 2018. 

He is also regarded as an assertive economist who is not afraid to break up old structures. He recently announced that he wanted to make up to 500 million euros in Vienna City Hall itself with efficiency measures in the administrative apparatus. Although Hanke has been able to improve the difficult financial situation of the federal capital in recent years, he has again announced a higher deficit for 2025. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Rainer Nowak
Rainer Nowak
Porträt von Michaela Braune
Michaela Braune
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf