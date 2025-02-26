FACC flies to highest turnover in history

"We have turned over every stone and are still turning over stones" - this is what Robert Machtlinger says with regard to the efficiency program that the aircraft supplier FACC, which he manages, has prescribed for itself. More digitalization, more automation, the reduction of raw material inventories and also cost-cutting measures such as the cancellation of the day off for employees on their birthdays as well as a strict review of the supplier network - various screws are being turned in order to reduce costs and thus remain competitive on the international market.