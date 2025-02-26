884 million euros
FACC flies to highest turnover in history
It is a balancing act between optimizing, reducing costs and at the same time coping with the ever-increasing order backlog - but it seems as if FACC has mastered this well. In the last financial year, the aircraft supplier from the Innviertel region achieved the highest turnover in the company's history. Earnings before interest and taxes rose sharply.
"We have turned over every stone and are still turning over stones" - this is what Robert Machtlinger says with regard to the efficiency program that the aircraft supplier FACC, which he manages, has prescribed for itself. More digitalization, more automation, the reduction of raw material inventories and also cost-cutting measures such as the cancellation of the day off for employees on their birthdays as well as a strict review of the supplier network - various screws are being turned in order to reduce costs and thus remain competitive on the international market.
Sales increase of 148.3 million euros
Apart from this, the demand for aircraft and therefore also for parts manufactured by the Innviertel-based company is enormous. And this is also reflected in the figures for the last financial year. FACC increased its turnover from 736.2 million euros to 884.5 million euros - an internal company record.
Earnings before interest and taxes climbed to 28.3 million euros in 2024 - despite a huge increase in location costs, which are mainly made up of personnel, energy and bureaucratic costs, as the company explains.
One-billion-euro threshold within reach
This year, the aircraft supplier, which manufactures wingtips, engine casings and aircraft interiors, expects an increase in turnover of up to 15 percent - which could even break the one billion euro barrier.
The operating result is also expected to continue to develop positively, including results from the efficiency improvement program. FACC employed 3850 people worldwide at the end of 2024.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.