884 million euros

FACC flies to highest turnover in history

26.02.2025 07:37

It is a balancing act between optimizing, reducing costs and at the same time coping with the ever-increasing order backlog - but it seems as if FACC has mastered this well. In the last financial year, the aircraft supplier from the Innviertel region achieved the highest turnover in the company's history. Earnings before interest and taxes rose sharply.

"We have turned over every stone and are still turning over stones" - this is what Robert Machtlinger says with regard to the efficiency program that the aircraft supplier FACC, which he manages, has prescribed for itself. More digitalization, more automation, the reduction of raw material inventories and also cost-cutting measures such as the cancellation of the day off for employees on their birthdays as well as a strict review of the supplier network - various screws are being turned in order to reduce costs and thus remain competitive on the international market.

Sales increase of 148.3 million euros
Apart from this, the demand for aircraft and therefore also for parts manufactured by the Innviertel-based company is enormous. And this is also reflected in the figures for the last financial year. FACC increased its turnover from 736.2 million euros to 884.5 million euros - an internal company record.

Earnings before interest and taxes climbed to 28.3 million euros in 2024 - despite a huge increase in location costs, which are mainly made up of personnel, energy and bureaucratic costs, as the company explains.

One-billion-euro threshold within reach
This year, the aircraft supplier, which manufactures wingtips, engine casings and aircraft interiors, expects an increase in turnover of up to 15 percent - which could even break the one billion euro barrier.

The operating result is also expected to continue to develop positively, including results from the efficiency improvement program. FACC employed 3850 people worldwide at the end of 2024.

Porträt von Barbara Kneidinger
Barbara Kneidinger
