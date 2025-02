Wave of layoffs in Elon Musk’s efficiency office

Fuss about Musk's "termination email"

This department has set itself the task of making savings. The US billionaire is setting a fast pace. Most recently, emails from Musk caused confusion in which he asked federal employees to provide evidence of their work or risk dismissal. Doge's measures initially led to the elimination of more than 20,000 jobs. There are 2.3 million people working for the federal government in the US.