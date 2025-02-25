Glandular fever slows down triathlon talent

One and a half months of training in winter are a waste of time for triathlon talent Linda Hehenwarter. Pfeiffer's glandular fever slowed the Hallein native down for a few weeks. "I'm doing quite well again now," says the 19-year-old, taking a deep breath. She was lucky with the illness, which can often take weeks or months to recover. "I didn't feel that tired. But my spleen was almost twice as big," reports the Tri-Team Halle athlete, who nevertheless sees the positive side: "I was able to do more for my law degree."