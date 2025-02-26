“The league is more exciting than it has been for a long time”

With goal machine Wienerberg (37) in pole position, the hit against Vienna's amateurs awaits at the start of spring. "We're all really looking forward to it. We've played a very strong season so far. The squad has remained unchanged, which is the best confirmation," praised coach Werner Hasenberger. But he is not going too far out on a limb with his leader. "Half the league can compete at the top, that hasn't been the case for a long time." Vienna coach Gökce Tuna also nods in agreement. "The league is very balanced this year, I don't think there's a favorite. But I think we can win the title."