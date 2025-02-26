Before the spring kick-off
“The league is more exciting than it has been for a long time”
After a three-month break, the Vienna City League will also wake up from hibernation on Friday. Fans of lower league soccer can look forward to an exciting title fight . . .
With goal machine Wienerberg (37) in pole position, the hit against Vienna's amateurs awaits at the start of spring. "We're all really looking forward to it. We've played a very strong season so far. The squad has remained unchanged, which is the best confirmation," praised coach Werner Hasenberger. But he is not going too far out on a limb with his leader. "Half the league can compete at the top, that hasn't been the case for a long time." Vienna coach Gökce Tuna also nods in agreement. "The league is very balanced this year, I don't think there's a favorite. But I think we can win the title."
While Donau boss Nermin Jusic has to play on artificial turf at home until the end of March. "Our pitch is still suffering from the bad weather in the fall. We're not the favorites, but we're certainly in the title race. The city league is more exciting than ever before. It will be an open fight right to the end. It's a great scenario, and not just for the spectators."
The first round
FRIDAY, 6.30 pm: Schwechat - WAF.
SATURDAY, 2 p.m.: Austria XIII - LAC, Hellas Kagran - Red Star Penzing, Simmering - Helfort; 3 p.m.: 1980 Vienna - Gerasdorf; 4 p.m.: Stadlau - Mannswörth.
SUNDAY, 10.30 am: Slovan - Donau; 4 pm: Vienna Amateurs - Wienerberg.
Bottom team believes in staying up
Nothing has been decided at the other end of the table either. "We should at least hold on to 14th place, as two clubs could be relegated," says Mannswörth coach Claus Schönberger. His team broke new ground in preparation, including boxing training with Marcos Nader and spending a day together in the thermal baths.
"Unfortunately, we didn't have time for that," said coach Günther Weigl, who had to integrate around six newcomers at bottom-placed LAC. To prevent relegation: "Together we will make it!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.