From too much alcohol to fleeing to Nice

Cab companies are growing again

There are currently around 780 cab companies in Lower Austria. The number has been declining in recent years, particularly in rural areas. Now, however, it is rising again slightly. "One of the reasons for this is the fact that, for the past year, cabs have been used to transport patients in cooperation with ÖGK if they are unable to use public transport for health reasons," says Günther Berger, Chairman of the Taxi Section, who is pleased with the increase.