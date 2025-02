“Then we’ll make Rainer Pariasek the ORF general”

The Schmäh runs when Herbert Prohaska and Hans Krankl meet - as was the case during our TV interview recording as part of the "Golden Book" award ceremony for more than 15,000 copies of the book "Lustig war's immer." (It was always funny). Watch and listen to the video (above) to find out how the two cult footballers categorize their literary flight of fancy, who is the assistant and who is the exploiter, why Herbert Prohaska met his father in an erotic cinema and why they are considering making Rainer Pariasek ORF Director General.