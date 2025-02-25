Vorteilswelt
The countdown is on

In 30 hours: Opera becomes the most beautiful ballroom!

Nachrichten
25.02.2025 14:24

Preparations for the 67th Vienna Opera Ball on Thursday are in their final phase: since Tuesday morning, 500 workers have been transforming the Opera into the most beautiful ballroom in the world in just 30 hours. 

The dismantling, by the way, will take even less time - just 21 hours. The first step in the conversion is to build the stalls inside the opera house. To do this, 170 two-square-metre panels have to be laid for the event, and the inclination of the auditorium is compensated for with scaffolding. The stage boxes will be erected at the same time.

According to the State Opera, the total contract volume for the construction and conversion work amounts to around 1.5 million euros. The work will be awarded to 50 different companies.

Celebrities will soon be sitting in the boxes ... (Bild: ROLAND SCHLAGER / APA / picturedesk.com)
Celebrities will soon be sitting in the boxes ...
Lush floral decorations with fruit and vegetables
This year, there was a small change to the well-planned sequence of work. As the floral decorations this time also include fruit and vegetables, they have to be put up as quickly as possible so as not to be exposed to the warm temperatures in the opera house for too long.

The 171 flower arrangements and 480 flower arrangements are also quite something: the mix of ranunculus, delphiniums, tulips, roses, irises, anemones, poppies and hyacinths is enriched with grapes, artichokes, pomegranates and citrus fruits. "It's all very fresh," said designer Maryam Yeganehfar.

The catering for the guests is also lavish: around 52,600 glasses, 9,200 pieces of cutlery and 1,000 champagne coolers are available for the 5,150 visitors. In the evening, the catering staff will comprise 320 people. New this year is "Steirereck & Friends", whose menu includes "Versautes Punschkrapferl with radishes and purple potatoes" or "Steirereck Blunzenbrot with spicy cabbage".

"MagicFlute for Children" on Friday
The secret highlight of the ball follows on Friday: the "Magic Flute for Children" is performed for 7,000 children.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
