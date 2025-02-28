Upper Austria
“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home
Not all pets are lucky enough to grow up in a safe environment. Here we present some animals with whom fate has not been so kind. They can be adopted.
Lexy feels most at home as a solitary princess. The cheerful and outgoing mixed-breed dog (1 year old) is reluctant to share her family's attention. She would be very happy to go for long walks in the countryside with her people. Phone: 0664/5415079.
Amalia came to the Linz animal shelter as a stray. The tiger cat (2 1/2 years old) is reserved towards people, but with patience and empathy her heart can be won. The velvet paw would do best in a single place with the possibility of going outside. Phone: 0732/247887.
Mr. Flauschig (pictured) and Mrs. Flauschig are looking for a species-appropriate outdoor home. If you like Angora rabbits with a strong character and can give them a life with plenty of space, you will get a duo with a fascinating personality. Phone: 0732/247887.
A nine-year-old Jack Russell Terrier with a gentle disposition is looking for a quiet home, preferably with a house and garden on top. Stuart Little gets on well with other dogs, with cats sympathy is the deciding factor. Phone: 0732/247887.
Zippi (11 1/2 years old) lost his place due to a separation. Now the tomcat dares to make a new start. Zippi is people-oriented and attentive and loves to be stroked. He doesn't get on so well with other cats as he tends to be dominant. Single ownership with outdoor access would be advisable. Phone: 0732/247887.
Milow has been on a long journey with countless stops. The three-year-old Rottweiler mix has already had a lot of training, and in experienced hands he will develop into a great companion. The finishing touches are still missing. Phone: 0732/247887.
