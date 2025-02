Merkel warns in Vienna against ignoring Ukraine

Merkel delighted with CDU victory

However, Merkel did not say much about the current situation in Germany, where federal elections were held at the weekend. She was pleased that the CDU/CSU won the most votes. However, she pointed out that populist parties such as the AfD could not be kept down by simply adopting their issues without presenting solutions. "Moderation and a middle ground are the basis for the success of democratic parties," she said. This also applies to refugee policy.