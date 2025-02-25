Over 850 MMA starters
Austria wins two medals at the European Cage Fighting Championships
A colossal 858 cage gladiators took part in this year's European MMA Championships in Serbia. Among them were three Austro aces, who impressed with strong performances and two medals.
Pure action! For ten days, fists and feet were flying in the Ranko Žeravica Sports Hall in Belgrade. Cage fighters from all over the world came together at the (amateur) European Championships of the world's largest MMA organization IMMAF (International Mixed Martial Arts Federation).
Austria's team, accompanied by Austrian MMA pioneer Gerhard Ettl, was represented by three athletes and put in strong performances. First and foremost Elias Erber! The featherweight (-66 kg) from the Fundamental Gym in Graz won the silver medal in the adult category. He was only beaten by Ukrainian Milan Nikolenk by submission in the final.
Super heavyweight poured himself into bronze
The performance of Imran Zulic from the Ettl Bros Champions Gym was also impressive. The 1.90 meter tall and 109 kilo (!) super heavyweight delivered a cage fight at eye level against Georgian Lekso Sabanadze in the semi-final. After three rounds, only a "questionable" split decision sealed third place.
"According to all international scoring criteria, we were the winners, but when you have to rely on the judges, things can turn out differently. That's sport - we accept the decision," said Gerhard Ettl afterwards, gritting his teeth.
Spectacle was followed by an early exit
Especially as he saw a second "split decision" to the disadvantage of one of his protégés: Anas Hamdaoui, who had presented himself in the first round of the European Championships with a spectacular knockout victory with an uppercut, had to pull out of the round of sixteen against Alexandre Rita (Por).
