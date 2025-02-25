Biathlon
Austria’s greatest hopes have unfinished business
The Junior World Championships for biathletes start in Östersund on Wednesday. Salzburg makes up the majority of the red-white-red contingent. The hottest contenders for top places and precious metal are probably the World Cup-tested Anna Andexer and Fabian Müllauer.
When a federal state provides more than half of all starters, it says a lot about the work being done by young athletes. Nine of the 16 nominees for the Junior Biathlon World Championships in Östersund represent the Salzburg Provincial Association - absolutely remarkable!
Six of them are competing in the junior category, three more in the youth category. Those responsible around Reinhard Grossegger and Walter Hörl have been doing excellent work here for years. The talented youngsters want to reap the rewards in Sweden. The Austrian team will be led by Anna Andexer, who sensationally finished fourth with Austria's relay team at the elite World Championships in Lenzerheide (Sz) just a few days ago.
"It was a bit stressful recently," explains the 22-year-old. Immediately after the competition, she went to Saalfelden. "To do the laundry," she reveals. On Sunday, the plane took off for Sweden. "I have a pretty tough program, I've been sent around a lot recently," grins Andexer, who adds: "I'm the type of person who can physically endure a lot." This will be the last time the Pinzgau native competes in this age group. Last year, she took bronze in the mixed competition and narrowly missed out on the medals in the individual races. So she still has a score to settle. "Yes, I would say that. I don't want to put any pressure on myself because a Junior World Championships always has top athletes and it won't be easy. But a medal is the goal."
She shares this goal with Fabian Müllauer. He also has a bone to pick with title fights. In 2024, he won a medal in the mixed competition but not in the singles. "You always want that. Maybe we'll get it this time." But it's important to avoid any slip-ups. "Alfred Eder warned me," grins Müllauer. His son Simon lost his way twice in Östersund.
Especially in the sprint, the World Cup-tested cross-country skier is one of the favorites. "I'm really looking forward to the competitions. My form is good." Lukas Haslinger hopes so too. The third member of the Saalfelden team has had to battle with health problems time and again this season. "It's gone really badly," says the 21-year-old, who is rarely at a loss for words and finally feels fit again. In which of the five possible competitions does he expect to do best? "I've only got nine races this winter, so I'll take anything," he grins. His goal is the Flower Ceremony of the best six in a competition.
Meanwhile, Thomas Marchl from Kuchl wants to gain experience at his premiere in the junior class. Before his departure, he had to deal with completely different worries. "My stock is broken." The weapon had to go to a carpenter - lucky that his uncle is one. "He screwed and glued everything back together. Hopefully everything will hold," says the youngster. Dominik Landertinger was full of praise for him. "He is one of our greatest talents," the 35-year-old told the "Krone". "Hearing that makes me proud," reacted Marchl. "Landi has always been my biggest role model." Now he wants to emulate the former world champion at the junior title fights.
ÖSV line-up for the Junior World Championships in Östersund (Sweden):
Juniors, women: Andexer, Anhaus, Millinger (all S), L. Pinter (T). - Men: Haslinger, Marchl, Müllauer (all S), Glasser (OÖ). - Female youth: Giestheuer (S), Ganner, Wolf (both T), Schrempf (St). - Male: Hechenberger, Schönaigner (both S), M. Pinter, Steiner (both T).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
