Austria’s greatest hopes have unfinished business

"It was a bit stressful recently," explains the 22-year-old. Immediately after the competition, she went to Saalfelden. "To do the laundry," she reveals. On Sunday, the plane took off for Sweden. "I have a pretty tough program, I've been sent around a lot recently," grins Andexer, who adds: "I'm the type of person who can physically endure a lot." This will be the last time the Pinzgau native competes in this age group. Last year, she took bronze in the mixed competition and narrowly missed out on the medals in the individual races. So she still has a score to settle. "Yes, I would say that. I don't want to put any pressure on myself because a Junior World Championships always has top athletes and it won't be easy. But a medal is the goal."