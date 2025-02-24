Orbán is now targeting the media in Hungary

Private and state media are controlled

Orbán has reshaped the Hungarian media landscape over the past 14 years and brought both state and numerous private media under the direct control of his government. Observers assume that pro-government reporting has been decisive for his election victories in the past. However, he has recently come under pressure from Péter Magyar's new opposition party TISZA, and protests against his government are on the rise. Last weekend, for example, thousands of judges demonstrated for the independence of the judiciary. A new parliament will be elected in Hungary next year.