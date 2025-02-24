Foreign influence
Orbán is now targeting the media in Hungary
Following the example of US President Donald Trump, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is now increasingly targeting the media.
Orbán sees himself covered by Trump's decision to freeze the majority of the budget of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) for 90 days and to lay off most of its employees. This affects non-governmental organizations and humanitarian projects worldwide. Trump had accused USAID in the past of being run by a bunch of "radical crazies". His advisor, tech billionaire Elon Musk, described the agency as a "nest of snakes run by radical Marxists" and described it as a criminal organization.
Orbán announced on Monday that his government would pass laws "to protect national sovereignty". The aim is to uncover which Hungarian media outlets receive funding from abroad. "The corruption network that dominates the entire Western political and media world must be eliminated," Orbán said in parliament.
Fighting "foreign funding"
The Hungarian head of government has now threatened to crack down on non-governmental organizations and media funded by the USA and billionaire George Soros. According to Orbán, hundreds of millions of forints have flowed to Hungarian media and organizations through several channels. "We have extensive information on this," he said, without giving details. Last year, the EU Commission took Hungary to court over a law that provided for prison sentences for groups that accept foreign funds for political purposes.
Private and state media are controlled
Orbán has reshaped the Hungarian media landscape over the past 14 years and brought both state and numerous private media under the direct control of his government. Observers assume that pro-government reporting has been decisive for his election victories in the past. However, he has recently come under pressure from Péter Magyar's new opposition party TISZA, and protests against his government are on the rise. Last weekend, for example, thousands of judges demonstrated for the independence of the judiciary. A new parliament will be elected in Hungary next year.
