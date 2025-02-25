Race against time: “Would have bled to death helplessly”

But then one of the Waldviertel doctors used his personal contact to Dr. Afshin Assadian, one of the world's best specialists in the field of vascular surgery. Without hesitation, the top doctor agreed. Despite having the day off, the primary physician immediately rushed to his clinic in Ottakring to perform the operation, which was challenging even for him. "I was flown to Vienna by ÖAMTC helicopter. But the flight was life-threatening. The aneurysm could have burst at any time and I would have bled to death. When I arrived there, I was greeted with love and immediately underwent emergency surgery," says the patient.