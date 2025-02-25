Vorteilswelt
Emergency surgery saves mother

Race against time: “Would have bled to death helplessly”

Nachrichten
25.02.2025 05:58

A mother of two came to the Horner Spital with a life-threatening aneurysm. Six hospitals turned her away - an emergency operation in Ottakring saved her life!

0 Kommentare

On the morning of February 14, Annemarie W. from Waldviertel woke up with stabbing pain in her stomach. At first she thought it was a harmless stomach upset - nothing that couldn't be cured with a cup of tea and some rest. But the pain became increasingly unbearable.

When the woman finally went to the emergency room at Horn Hospital, her body was already covered in sweat and it was difficult to breathe. The doctors suspected renal colic, but the CT scan revealed acute danger to her life: an eight-centimeter aneurysm in the abdominal aorta!

Specialist for challenging surgery
The situation became increasingly dramatic. An operation was unavoidable. A race against time began. The doctors contacted clinic after clinic, but one rejection after another caused hope to fade. Neither other hospitals across the country nor Viennese hospitals were able or willing to take on the operation.

Dr. Afshin Assadian didn't hesitate for a second - and saved the Waldviertel woman's life.
Dr. Afshin Assadian didn't hesitate for a second - and saved the Waldviertel woman's life.
(Bild: LGA)

But then one of the Waldviertel doctors used his personal contact to Dr. Afshin Assadian, one of the world's best specialists in the field of vascular surgery. Without hesitation, the top doctor agreed. Despite having the day off, the primary physician immediately rushed to his clinic in Ottakring to perform the operation, which was challenging even for him. "I was flown to Vienna by ÖAMTC helicopter. But the flight was life-threatening. The aneurysm could have burst at any time and I would have bled to death. When I arrived there, I was greeted with love and immediately underwent emergency surgery," says the patient.

A wonderful gift
"I am eternally grateful to Dr. Assadian. Without him, I would not have survived that day, my children would now be half-orphans and my husband a widower," whispers the 43-year-old gratefully: "Such a profound experience opens up a new perspective on life. It's a moment when you realize how fragile everything is - and how quickly fate can turn." Annemarie W. sees it as a miracle that she survived: "It's a gift that shows me how precious every moment in life is"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Mark Perry
Mark Perry
