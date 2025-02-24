Dispute over housework
Viennese man (21) beat up his whole family
Last weekend, a 21-year-old man completely lost it in his parents' house in Vienna-Rudolfsheim-Fünfhaus, beating up his whole family. The reason: an argument about the housework.
According to the police, this was not the first time that the 21-year-old had become aggressive towards his family. On Saturday, the situation escalated again after an argument about housework broke out between the suspect, his 16-year-old sister, his 55-year-old mother and his father.
Mother choked with both hands
Shortly afterwards, he attacked his own mother and choked her with both hands. As if that wasn't bad enough, he also punched his father several times, leaving him with serious injuries to his ribs.
However, the suspect's family only alerted the police the next day after he had once again punched his mother several times in the face and upper body with his fist.
Suspect did not confess
While the family members were first treated by the emergency services and then taken to hospital, the suspect initially accompanied the officers voluntarily to a police station.
However, the suspect did not confess and was aggressive during the subsequent interrogation. The police officers were able to prevent him from trying to escape. He was arrested without further ado.
Several charges
The 21-year-old was charged with multiple counts of assault, attempted grievous bodily harm and attempted resistance to public authority. He is currently in prison.
